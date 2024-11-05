The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Tatenda Monomer (26), Cleopas Muntanga (24), Tanatswa Koroka (25), Gilbert Gutuza (40), and Conrad Befura (40) on 01/11/24 in connection with a case of theft of 23 bags of Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer.

The fertilizer was stolen during the Presidential inputs distribution process in Zowa, Zvimba.

Following the suspects’ arrest, the police recovered four bags of Compound D fertilizer and four bags of Ammonium Nitrate fertilizer.

In other news, police in Marlborough are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a church in Goodhope, Harare on 31/10/24 at around 2300 hours.

Five male suspects, who were armed with a pistol, wearing balaclavas, attacked two security guards who were on duty.

The suspects ransacked the church complex and stole US$54 200.00 cash which was in a safe.

