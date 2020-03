Here are the latest official foreign currency exchange rates for today, March 17, 2020:

USD to ZWL$: 18.4292

ZWL$ to RAND: 0.8952

(Data according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe)

Parallel market foreign exchange rates are as follows:

USD to ZWL$ zimrates.com $43.60

USD to ZWL$ zwl365.com $42.70

USD to ZWL$ bluemari.info $42.00

USD to BOND: zimrates.com $31.80

Source: marketwatch