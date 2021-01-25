Zimbabwe Warriors and Lyon striker Tino Kadewere scored two goals in derby match after receiving an encouraging message from club legend and Real Madrid great Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid star encouraged the Harare born forward to “keep making your dreams come true” before Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing of St Etienne.

Benzema wrote, ‘Lyonnais tonight you can make whole city proud and happy. We are all behind you, and Tino keep making your dreams come true.’

Lyonnais ce soir vous pouvez rendre fiers et heureux toute une ville on est tous derrière vous ! Et Tino continues de réaliser tes rêves ! 💪🏼#ASSEOL #TeamOL #Derby pic.twitter.com/W1UZA6tAwX — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) January 24, 2021

Kadewere who went on to score a brace in the team’s 5-0 derby victory against St Etienne said he did not see the tweet before the game, but was happy to receive a message from Karim Benzema.

“I’m sure if I had seen this before the game, I was probably going to score more goals because getting a tweet from such a big player and someone I look up to really gives me motivation,” said Kadewere “I’m really happy that one of the strikers that made me sign for Lyon is following my progress and happy with what I am doing. That gives me confidence.” I really want to thank him for the belief and support,” said Kadewere.

Warriors international star Tinotenda says he is delighted to have scored in last night’s derby against St-Etienne and dedicated the victory to the fans.