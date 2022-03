Three Zimbabwean soldiers have been sentenced to 15 years in prison each for armed robbery.

They were court martialed for crimes committed in and around Masvingo.

The sharp increase in the number of soldiers committing armed robbery has become a major security issue.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently raised concern over the rise of members of the country’s forces involved in criminal activities.

However, critics blame the government for failing to cater for the welfare of its workers.

Zwnews