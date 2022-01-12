The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says leaders of the teachers’ union ARTUZ have been rounded up by police outside NSSA House in Harare where they held placards demanding better pay.

Public sector unions and the government currently at NSSA House in pay negotiations.

Meanwhile, ZLHR lawyers at the Harare Central Police Station and have since located ARTUZ leader Obert Masaraure and are seeking to ascertain identities of other people, who have been rounded up by police.

ZLHR says the rounding up of the teachers took place at a time when teachers are demanding to have their salaries restored to pre-October 2018 figures.

Among those detained at Harare Central Police Station & being represented by Tinashe Chinox of ZLHR is a freelance journalist Mary Mundeya.

Zwnews