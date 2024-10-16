President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in his Capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairman will deliver a national address during the march against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

The SADC Anti-Sanctions Day will be held on 25 October 2024 under the theme “Embracing Innovation towards Vision 2030: The relentless fight against illegal Sanctions”.

The theme is consistent with the 44th SADC Summit.

Apparently, several activities have been lined up to mark the SADC Anti-Sanctions day, these include A Solidarity Summit which will compromise a Media Indaba, Roadshow, Cultural and Musical.

Events, solidarity marches and public awareness campaigns.

Other Activities include Innovation Exhibitions by Primary and Secondary Schoold, Tertiary Institutions, Panel discussions and Workshops and Documentary.

