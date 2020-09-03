MDC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has been denied bail this afternoon by a Harare court, for failing to hand himself over to the police, and for allegedly trying to avoid justice.

Giving the ruling against his bail application, Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube said Sikhala had been found hiding and also ignored a police announcement that they were looking for him along with 13 other pro-democracy activists.

“Cumulatively the witnesses had no reasons to lie against the accused.

“If he had gone to collect his wife (from the house), then why was he hiding in the ceiling? It shows he was avoiding justice,” Ncube said.

Police issued a statement in July, days before planned anti-government protests, saying Sikhala was wanted for questioning.

Ncube said as seen from Sikhala’s video clips, it is clear that he knew that was wanted by police.

“Assuming that he never saw the press statement, from the videos it shows that he was somehow aware that the police was looking for him,” Lazini said.

“He was aware that the police was already looking for him. If he was not hiding, he should have surrendered himself to the police.

“It was incumbent on the accused to approach the nearest police station to check for his name, but he went on to shoot some videos which he publicised.”

Sikhala told the court earlier this week that he had been arrested 64 times over the years but never absconded.

In response Ncube said; “Each case should be treated based on its own merits.

“In light of this evidence, this court is of the view that this candidate is not suitable for bail and it is hereby denied.”