The National Democratic Institute for International Affairs (NDI) is carrying out a survey to identify civil society, community-based organisations, faith-based organisations, labour and media to partner with.

NDI says it seeks to build partnerships with organisations with specific experience and/or interest in citizen empowerment through systematic election observation.

The Institute says it aims to come up with evidence-based interventions in governance work as well as advocacy for key electoral, legislative, and political reforms.

“The objective of this survey is to assist NDI in identifying a pool of highly capable and trusted civil society, faith-based, labour, media, community-based organisations and professional associations working at national, provincial and district levels,” says NDI.

Meanwhile, this comes at the time there has been calls for good governance and an corruption in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s current administration led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been under fire for dragging its feet on a number of reforms.

When he assumed office after a military coup that ended Robert Mugabe’s iron grip on power, Mnangagwa promised electoral, media, economic, and political reforms, but, letter developed cold feet.

Meanwhile, NDI is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to support and strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness and accountability in government.