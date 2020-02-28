For over a week now, inhabitants of Sothile Village in Gokwe ward 25, Chisina 3, have been apparently battling with coming to terms with the story of a villager who was caught red-handed, having sex with a goat.

The villager, Dickson Mutakati’s actions to ‘bed’ the goat came at the ‘advice’ of a local traditional healer who advised him that, if he wanted to escape from the jaws of abject poverty and make money, Mutakati was supposed to go through some rituals.

And, what was even more: part of the ‘money-making’ rituals involved having a nice time with a goat, of all the unfathomable, puzzlingly bizzare and outrageous demands from the sangoma. A state-run weekly tabloid reports that Mutakati’s luck ran out when he was about to finish the sex session: a villager looking for a stray cow caught him red-handed, having blissful moments with the goat.

According to the source, a villager by the name Trymore Mpofu, who was searching for his missing cow was disturbed by the bleating of the goat and headed straight to where the sound was coming from.

“He (Trymore Mpofu) caught Mutakati busy, like a rabbit, on the goat,” a source was quoted as saying.

When asked, Mpofu who also revealed that the matter had already been reported to village headman Madison Masendu who doubles as paramount Chief Njelele’s personal assistant. He said that, initially, he thought the bleating goat had been attacked by wild animals.

Said Mpofu:

“We launched a manhunt and arrested Mutakati at Gokwe Business Centre last week on Friday. When asked why he had sex with a goat he said he was instructed by an inyanga to have sex with it so as to get money since he was leading a life of abject poverty.”

Gokwe Ward 25 councillor Shungu Maruza said villagers must be on tne lookout for people like Mutakati to avoid bestiality befalling their livestock.

“I would like to advise villagers to always keep a watchful eye on their livestock and I would like to condemn in the strongest terms acts of bestiality”, Maruza said.

State Media