A Seke-based traditional healer, Sekuru Mutasa, has denied claims that he gave juju to the 17-year-old teenager who was given six years for raping his 10-year-old biological sister last year.

In court, the teenager told Harare regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa that Sekuru Mutasa had given him charms to get rich on condition that he sleeps with his biological sister.

Sekuru Mutasa (born Bright Mharadze) said he is not the one mentioned by the accused.

“There is a bogus traditional healer masquerading as Sekuru Mutasa. That’s the one who might have wrongly advised the jailed teenager,” Sekuru Mutasa said.

He said he does not give charms to boys and girls.

“First and foremost, I don’t give charms to young people.

“Secondly, I thoroughly vet any person who approaches me for my get-rich charms. I have nothing to do with this case,” he said.

The sangoma also doubts the teenager’s claims that he sought the advice of a sangoma before raping his sister.

“In my view, no sane traditional healer would attend to a 17-year-old boy and give him such irresponsible advice.

“The boy might have lied in court.”

The teenager first raped his sister when their mother left them home alone in 2019.

He raped her again on two other occasions.

The matter came to light when the two siblings had a misunderstanding at their aunt’s house and the sister told the aunt that her brother always threatens her whenever she tried to reveal that he had raped her.

state media