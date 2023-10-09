Image: Al Jazeera

South African opposition party, Build One South Africa (BOSA) has condemned the murder of innocent Israelis by the terrorist organisation Hamas.

The party has urged the two warring parties to engage in dialogue and end hostilities.

“We call on all parties to negotiate a lasting peace in the Middle East that recognizes the rights of Palestinians to sovereignty and guarantees the right of Israel to live in peace with secure borders within a two state,” said BOSA.

Saturday’s assault, by Hamas is the worst breach in Israel’s defences since Arab armies waged war in 1973, followed two years of subterfuge by this group that involved keeping its military plans under wraps and convincing Israel it did not want a fight.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps” to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack, as the military labored into Monday to crush fighters still in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Zwnews