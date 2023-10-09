File photo

This afternoon, the Mayor of Harare Councillor Ian Makone will be visiting the Beatrice Road Infectious Diseases Hospital where some cholera patients are being treated.

In a statement, the City said its health department will be issuing latest updates on developments around the cholera issue.

Apparently, in a notice sent earlier this week, Harare City Council said five cholera cases had been confirmed in Hopely Zone 5, Stoneridge, Southlands, Granary, and Ardbennie, Mbare.

Harare City pointed out that three of the ill people had visited Buhera, but there could be infections contracted from local sources.

Harare residents recently said more could have been done by council to offer basic services like garbage collection and clean water provision to prevent the resurgence of the outbreak.

The current outbreak began in February this year and since then, Government has been implementing multi-sectoral interventions to curb the spread of the disease.

So far, 4 609 suspected cases have been recorded with 935 as confirmed cases.

Cholera is a waterborne disease that spreads through drinking water or eating food contaminated with the cholera bacterium, which causes severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

Zimbabwe recorded the worst cholera outbreak in 2008 and the last major one in 2018.

Zwnews