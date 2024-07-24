Zimbabwe Rugby team defeated Namibia 32 – 10 in the Rugby Africa Cup semi final in Uganda today.

It’s Zimbabwe’s 4 win against Namibia in 34 attempts with the last win coming in 2003.

The Zimbabwe national team, commonly known as the Sables, have been playing international rugby since the early 1900s and have made appearances in two Rugby World Cups Zimbabwe at the Rugby World Cup on two occasions.

Just like the rugby union in Namibia, the country’s lack of a professional structure, and opportunity for player’s to earn an income playing rugby, has been a problem for national organisers.

Zwnews