The coronavirus plague, which has its roots in the Asian country of China has had negative effects on the entire globe and the pandemic’s adverse impact on the showbiz sector has seen two Zim-HipHop artists from Redcliff town collaborating for a touching single track to be released in September.

The two upcoming artists, 22-year old CeeKay and Lil Kayz (main picture), are currently in the studio putting final touches to their single, ‘Iwe Corona’.

The song is set to be released at Real Shoez Studios in Kwekwe .

“Iwe Corona is an address to this demon called Covid-19 which has incapacitated most players in showbiz. Families whose breadwinners were artists are currently struggling to make ends meet as there are virtually no live shows due to the existing restrictions,” said CeeKay who was born Kunashe Chigoro.

His accomplice Lil Kayz (real name Kudakwashe Augustinie Nyamandi), aged 21, chipped in saying :

“When we decided to collaborate for this song which to me is kind of a letter to the coronavirus pandemic, we said, ‘what if we write a letter to the disease itself’. So, this is merely a letter to Covid-19, warning him or her that we are sick and tired of being sick and tired. It’s all systems go and we are ready for the release of the single track next month”.

This publication had a feel of the demo track and it oozes with rich lyrical content that smacks of pure musical talent.

Zwnews