Harare Full Council Meeting failed to proceed today because there was no quorum due to connectivity issues.

The meeting was supposed to have taken place with few councillors in the chambers while others take part via online conferencing like Zoom.

This is in line with government’s efforts to curb the spread of Covid 19.

Apparently, a date for the rescheduled meeting will be announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Council has taken legal action against FAW represented as Mass Breed Investments.

This came after failing to delivery of 15 vehicles which have been outstanding since 2017.

Council says has been engaging the supplier to deliver the remaining trucks because it is much cheaper to resolve issues through engagement as opposed to going to court, adding that court process was the last option.

