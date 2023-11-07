All-rounder Sikandar Raza has been named as Captain of Zimbabwe’s T20 international team in one of the changes announced by the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board.

This came after its meeting held in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

Raza has been in every T20I series since July 2022: T20 WC qualifier (won POTS): Bangladesh series (won POTS): T20 WC (won POTM in all 3 matches ZIM won)

Nambia series (won POTS).

Raza (born 24 April 1986) is a Pakistani-born Zimbabwean international cricketer.

He is a right-handed batsman who bowls right arm off-spin and plays as an all-rounder.

He made his international debut for Zimbabwe in May 2013.

