The United States of America Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says talking to the repressive Zimbabwean government is a waste of time.

According to Newshawks, he therefore implores President Joe Biden’s administration to amplify condemnation of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s autocracy.

“It is clear the Mnangagwa regime is entrenched. The United States must abandon any misguided belief that it can negotiate with Zimbabwe’s current leaders, who have a lengthy history of human rights abuses,corrupt practices, and anti-democratic actions spanning over two decades,” he says.

Apparently, Zimbabwe and the US are not in good books over restrictive measures imposed on the Southern African country.

Zimbabwe accuses America of imposing ‘unjustified’ sanctions on the country over what the Harare administration says was in response to its move to take land back.

However, America maintains that the sanctions are targeted and imposed over human rights abuses by the Zimbabwean regime.