President Emmerson Mnangagwa is officiating at the presentation of 1000 medical oxygen cylinders from Verify Engineering (Pvt) LTD at State House this morning.

This Medical Gas consignment is part of Verify Engineering’s contribution to the fight against Covid19 and marks the official start of distribution of both medical and industrial gases on the Zimbabwe market by the company by this State owned company.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana says import Substitution is happening in Zimbabwe, item by item and sector by sector.

Zwnews