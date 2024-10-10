Image- zbc

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has officially opened the 2024 Mine Entra Exhibition in Bulawayo this afternoon.

In his address, President Mnangagwa commended and acknowledged the improvement and increase of exhibitors at this year’s edition of the Mine Entra.

He encouraged the adoption of his mantra, ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’, saying that Zimbabweans, especially the youth must take it upon themselves to develop the country.

Key points from his address:

-Salutations

-it is my honour and privilege to preside over this 27th Edition of Mine Entra.

-The event comes when Zimbabwe is seeing growth in the mining sector and its subsectors.

-I applaud the organisers for their consistency in convening this event for close to 3 decades.

-I applaud the improvement in quality of products and increase of exhibitors, congratulations to the exhibitors.

-As you are aware everything we depend on is made from minerals or relies on minerals to be produced.

-Minerals are the building block for all our developments.

-We are currently living in the 4th Industrialisation era characterized by new developments.

-The urgent goal is productivity.

-The urgent challenge is not only to produce more but to produce better.

-Benefits of mining should extend from mere extraction process but the outputs must benefit communities.

-Mining sector must accelerate the development of our motherland.

-Looking into the future, the mining sector will affect every facet of our life.

-Bold decisions must be made, while considering the future.

-We have a duty to protect our environment and preserve our mineral resources for our children.

-I commend mining houses that have adobted green energy such as solar reducing emissions.

-Let us not only consider profits but lets sow back in our communities.

-The 2nd republic will continue to review policies.

-Support will be given to companies that process minerals in Zimbabwe not exporting them raw.

-I challenge you to take pride in our natural resources.

-Create jobs

-Welcoming more investment in the mining sector as we build Zimbabwe brick by brick.

-Nyika inovakwa Nevene vayo.

-I declare the 2024 Mine Entra officially opened.

-God bless Zimbabwe