The Zimbabwean senior men’s football team, The Warriors are playing Brave Warriors of Namibia in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2024) qualifiers in South Africa this afternoon.

The match is the first of the back-to-back clashes between these two teams aiming to get a ticket to the AFCON finals from a tough Group J pool that also has Cameroon and Kenya.

Only the top two getting the licence to fly to Morocco next year.

Without approved stadiums to accommodate international fixtures back in their respective homes, both Zimbabwe and Namibia have undertaken to take turns, housing each other at the Johannesburg venue with the Brave Warriors first hosting Zimbabwe this afternoon.

This is the first of the back-to-back clashes between these two Southern African countries aiming to clip a ticket to the AFCON finals from a tough Group J pool that also has Cameroon and Kenya with only the top two getting the licence to fly to Morocco next year.

Without approved stadiums to accommodate international fixtures back in their respective homes, both Zimbabwe and Namibia have undertaken to take turns, housing each other at the Johannesburg venue with the Brave Warriors first hosting Zimbabwe this afternoon.

Warriors starting 11 vs Namibia

Washington Arubi

Godknows Murwira

Brendan Galloway

Gerald Takwara

Jordan Zemura

Marvelous Nakamba

Andy Rinomhota

Marshall Munetsi

Khama Billiat

Terrence Dzukamanja

Daniel Musendami