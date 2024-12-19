Image- InfoZimZw
This morning a Zambian special envoy led by the former Vice President Enoch Kavindele paid a courtesy call President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.
The delegation presented Mnangagwa with a gift from his Zambian counterpart, President Hakainde Hichilema.
Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa also swore in commissioners of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commission:
– Simon Madzimure
– Albert Mandinika
– Rosemary Nyamweda Kanonge
– Sternly Kandongwe
– Chipo Mandela
– Utloile Silaigwana.
Also sworn in are members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.
Zwnews