President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in Chinhoyi where he is officially commissioning the Public Service Commission Varsity Heights.

The construction of Varsity heights was funded by the Pension Fund.

Varsity Hieghts will accommodate 384 students, it features comprehensive security, wifi, a gym, and several amenities.

The completion of the Varsity Heights has been viewed as a show of the country’s commitment to new methodologies in managing the Pension Fund.

His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Remarks:

-It gives me great pleasure and pride to preside over this ceremony marking the official opening of Varsity Hieghts Students accommodation.

-I congratulate CUT for breaking new ground in terms of research and community impact that now extends country wide.

-The timely completion of the new administration block is in sync with the work ethic that characterizes my Administration.

-Meanwhile the University Student Accommodation has been made possible by the Public Service Pension Fund and other stakeholders.

-I applaud you all for the unity of purposes focus and resolve you demonstrated to see this project through.

-The National Development Strategy, the values of hard honest work, prudent use of resources and patriotic spirit witnessed at projects undertaken here at CUT must be seen in all project countrywide.

-Let us continue building our country step by step stone by stone forever inspired by our development philosophy Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.

-In our journey towards Vision 2030 Noone and no place will be left behind.

-My Government will never tire in building a learning ecosystem that is agile to the needs of our young people.

-The student accommodation facility demonstrates our commitment to improving the welfare of our leaners and their life on campus.

-The Morden and new look residency will go a long way in providing a conducive learning environment.

-I commend all the stakeholders and designers for their professional work and infusion of green building concepts.

-The quality of work confirms that we have requisite skills needed to build, Mordenise and Develop our beautiful country Zimbabwe.

-Government is ensuring strict adherence to the principle of value for money as well as monitoring and evaluation

-The youth and women were employed during the construction of the student accommodation facility several down stream companies and SMEs were engaged and this was done at local level.

-In 2018 made deliberate and bold decision to reconfigure the PSC Pension Fund. The fund is now providing wealth for its contributors

-I challenge the Fund to think outside the box and roll out other investmenst and projects including in the commercialisation of products coming out of our institutions of higher learning.

-The notable milestones achieved by the Fund are applauded.The fund is actively participating in other transformative projects

-You must never neglect the broader National interest.

-The Fund will also attract both local and foreign capital.

-I once again congratulate the successes realised by the Pension Fund, Chinhoyi University and Student who will be graduating today.

Zwnews