President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is currently chairing the final meeting of the 2024 Cabinet Calendar Year, at State House in Harare.

This comes as the year 2024 draws to an end.

Rounding up on the various achievements and performance of different sectors, President Mnangagwa said the revision of the economic growth projections on the back of the El Niño-induced drought’s negative impact on agricultural output was inevitable.

He also spoke on the power situation in the country:

“Our energy sector continues to experience shortages of electricity on account of low generation at the Kariba Hydropower Station.

“The improved use and exploitation of renewable energy sources in the country, particularly solar energy by companies and households, continues to reduce national grid power demand.”

Power generation at Kariba Hydro-Power Station is expected to increase by 70% after the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) granted double allocation of water to the power plant.

The Zambezi River Authority Council of Ministers 42nd Ordinary Meeting held last week in Livingstone, Zambia, came up with the decision to allocate a total of 27 billion cubic meters of water for power generation at Kariba Dam next year.

Zwnews