The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over the cases of children drowning since the onset of the rain season.

The police has reiterated its call for parents and guardians to closely monitor their children, especially during this rainy season, following cases of drowning.

On 10th of December, 2020, in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, a 2 year old girl drowned in an open septic tank after she was left playing alone in the yard.

And in Bulawayo, on 11/12/20 a 12 year boy went for swimming at Cement Dam, Fairbridge in the company of his friends. He subsequently drowned after failing to swim.

Another incident happened on 9/12/20 in Bulawayo, a 10 year old juvenile was swimming with his colleagues in a sewer drain which is under construction when he drowned.

Meanwhile, parents and guardians have been advised to monitor and ensure the safety of children whenever they are playing and not to leave children unattended as this could lead to loss of lives.

