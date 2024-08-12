The death toll in the Chikozho Bus accident that occurred near Topora Business Centre in Murinye yesterday has risen to 9. This was after two more people succumbed to injuries at Masvingo General Hospital where some of the critically injured are admitted.

Police have released the names of the nine people who died in the accident. The victims are Ishmael Mukanganikwi (50), of Taruvinga village, Murinye, Masvingo; Anna Jera (24), of Mutsa village, Murinye, Masvingo; Munodawafa Gwehe (49), of Gwehe village, Murinye, Masvingo; and Elias Gwehe (52), of Gwehe village, Murinye, Masvingo. Others are Elijah Moyo (30), of Chigara village, Neshuro, Masvingo; Koke Chishas (35), of Zinhumwe village, Nemauzhe, Chivi; Philimon Mapurisa (19), of Munda village, Murinye, Masvingo; Tawedzerwa Manatsa (33), of Tsvonono village, Nyakunhuwa, Zaka; and Wellington Machingura (75), of Machingura village, Murinye.

The overloaded bus also had more than 20 passengers riding on top of its roof, bringing the total number of passengers to nearly 130, including two crew members. The Chikozho bus bound for Chatikobo in Murinye was overloaded with 105 passengers inside while more than 20 were on the bus carrier.

Survivors of the Chikozho Bus Company accident that killed nine people and left more than 100 injured near Lake Mutirikwi along Masvingo-Chatikobo Road on Friday evening say the bus’ braking system was intermittently failing during the journey.

Speaking from his hospital bed at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, Mr Kudzanayi Kwangware, of Munamati village in Murinye, said he sustained injuries on his spinal cord after he was thrown off the bus carrier where he was seated.

“I was seated on the carrier because the bus was overloaded, and when the bus crashed, I was thrown to the ground. I feel pain in the spine and the bad thing is that I have not been attended to by a medical doctor ever since I arrived here yesterday (Friday evening).”

Another survivor, Mr Ananias Matsuto, of Hwendedzo, who sustained severe injuries on both arms, said he was lucky to be alive.

“I was the last person to be rescued from the bus after the accident. I don’t know how I survived because everyone in the bus was screaming after the braking system failed and the driver failed to control the bus. At some point, the bus went airborne as it made its way down the slope and the only thing I remember is telling another passenger next to me that we were going to die. I woke up here in the hospital,’’ he said.

“I had to sit on the roof of the bus and we were around 20 passengers and luggage. I fell to the ground after the bus suddenly gained speed as it was negotiating a slope and it was clear the driver had lost control. The only thing I remember is that I woke up in hospital,’’ he said.

Mr Washington Gwehe from Gwehe Village also said it was by God’s grace that he survived.

“I am lucky to be alive and it is all because of God’s grace. I was thrown off the bus and hit the ground with my whole body. I fractured my arms and limbs and I need surgery,’’ he said.

Mr First Midzi of Chatikobo Village broke his leg.

“The brakes failed at first before the accident and the driver managed to restore them and this time when they failed again he repeated the same trick he had used to restore them but just after starting the engine the bus started accelerating and he failed to control it as it went down the slope and the last thing I remember was when I woke up only to see that I was in an ambulance. I am lucky to be alive,’’ he said.

At least 65 passengers were treated at Topora Clinic and discharged, while another 30 are still admitted at Morgenster Mission Hospital and Masvingo Provincial Hospital where their condition is reported to be generally stable.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira on Saturday afternoon led a team of senior Government officials including members of the joint operations command on a visit to some of the accident victims.

Minister Chadzamira promised that Government will assist in the burial of those who died in the crash through the Civil Protection Unit.

The officer commanding Masvingo police Commissioner Crispen Charumbira said the death toll was now at 9.

Comm Charumbira said 14 people who were injured in the Chikozho bus accident are admitted at Masvingo Provincial Hospital while 16 are at Morgenster Mission Hospital. Sixty-five were treated and discharged after suffering minor injuries.

Minister Chadzamira, who spoke to some of the injured victims and wished them speedy recovery, said: “I was here (Masvingo Provincial Hospital) to see some of the victims of the Chikozho bus accident and . . . they are getting treatment so that they can recover. I noticed that, while some of them are in pain, generally, their condition is stable and we hope they will all recover.

“We will assist in the burial of those who perished in the crash and the CPU (Civil Protection Unit) is currently running around to see the kind of assistance that will be extended.”

Officer Commanding Masvingo province, Commissioner Crispen Charumbira, said the police are continuing investigations into the accident.

“The number of people who have died in the Chikozho bus accident has now reached nine after two more people died in hospital. Sixty-five people were treated at Topora Clinic after suffering minor injuries and were discharged. We now have 30 people who are still admitted in hospital at Masvingo Provincial and Morgenster Mission hospitals and their condition is stable.

“The bus has been taken to VID (Vehicle Inspectorate Department) for further investigations and what is troubling is that not only was the bus carrying 105 passengers, but there was also an as yet unverified number of people on top of the bus, on the carrier,” he said.

Masvingo Central National Assembly representative Cde Eddison Zvobgo (Jnr) has urged the Government to be firm with errant public transport operators who are killing innocent people due to non-compliance to road safety rules and ensuring their vehicles are roadworthy.

He said the accident was avoidable, emphasising the law should take course.

“The first thing to note is that this bus was overloaded. It was carrying 105 passengers and also more than 20 on the bus roof. It is clear there is an aspect of negligence.

“I am a lawyer myself and I do not want to pre-empt (the case) but the law should take its course because there is also the issue of brakes failing and prior to the accident along the journey the brakes had also failed so there is negligence. I urge the responsible authorities to consider taking action and press culpable homicide charges,’’ said Cde Zvobgo.

“There should always be proof that public transport vehicles have passed fitness tests because we can’t gamble with people’s lives. In this case the law should take its course because there is clear evidence of negligence.’’

Preliminary investigations revealed that the bus did not have a functional brake system, and as a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep hill near the business centre.

agencies