President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa this afternoon received a delivery of 18 helicopters to enhance the national lift power during disasters.

The helicopters are said to be part of government’s partnership with the Russian Federation & a demonstration of the deep diplomatic relations that exist between the two countries.

According to the ruling party, among the helicopters are some meant for air policing, air search & rescue in cases of natural disasters, which will be the first in Zimbabwe enabled through a private-public partnership arrangement with Russian firm, Russian State Corp (Rostec).

Seven more helicopters are expected soon. And more helicopters are on way with a total of 32 helicopters expected to be supplied by 2025 for about USD320 million.

Zwnews