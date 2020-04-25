HARARE: ED Mnangagwa visited 3 Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers who were injured two days ago in a road traffic accident. The three CIO officers who are all part of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s protection detail were injured when the First Lady’s motorcade was involved in a fatal accident while travelling to Muzarabani on Friday.

One CIO officer died when the car they were travelling in overturned near the Mavhuradonha Mountain Range. The other three officers were injured with one of them reported to be fighting for his life. All the CIO officers are currently getting medical attention at Harare’s Westend Hospital.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wished the CIO officers who are not as critically injured a speedy recovery. The officer who is reported to be battling for his life is said to be on life support.

The First Lady who was travelling to Muzarabani to hand out food parcels to vulnerable families escaped unhurt as the vehicle which overturned was not the one she was in. The vehicle which was involved in the accident was actually travelling behind the First Lady’s vehicle.