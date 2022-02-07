“All these protests were meant to avert this Crisis. @MthuliNcube chose to ignore @edmnangagwa chose to bully us.

“We won’t be bullied no more 234 Schools officially close shop. Nationwide,” says ARTUZ.

Meanwhile, the government announced the reopening of schools today, but the educators are on strike demanding a living wage and good working conditions.

ARTUZ urged parents to heed its call and not to send their children to school until the government addresses their concerns.

“Some parents refused to take heed of our call to join us on this mission to restore classroom dignity. Now they are stuck at school gates.

“No teacher is attending to them. Today is the day. Congrats trs of Zimbabwe. The bully won’t bully you anymore,” adds ARTUZ.

Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe ( PTUZ) National Coordinator, Mudzuri Harison says: “Because teachers are incapacitated, any negotiations for their salaries will be done while teachers are at home.

Only after having been capacitated can they report for duty.”

Zwnews