Speaking at the launch, Malaba said court is not a physical room where people must meet physically passing jokes, looking at each other and mingle but a mechanism of providing service.

“It is no-longer a physical assemblance of people but a mechanism of providing service,” he said.

He added that the equipment has already been installed at the Harare High court, the magistrates court, Harare remand and Chikurubi maximum prison, in Bindura and in Chinhoyi courts.

The Chief Justice said the introduction of the virtual court is part of the integrated electronic case management system.

Malaba pointed out that the ultimate goal is to have virtual court equipment installed in every court in the country. “It is a pressing necessity for transforming the conceptualisation of a court,” he said.

Zwnews