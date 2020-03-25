HARARE: Controversial Zimbabwe fuel tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, aka Queen Bee, has reportedly paid over US$3 000 000 for Rock Foundation Medical Centre in Mt Pleasant to provide sanctuary for Zanu PF big wigs so they do not die if they contract the deadly coronavirus.

The facility was bought from jailed Zanu PF official Munyaradzi Kereke who is doing time for raping a 11-year-old girl at gun point.

Zimbabweans were outraged on Wednesday after it was revealed that Zanu PF heavyweights and their business cronies are already recruiting the country’s top doctors and nurses to nurse them at a soon to be established state of the art private hospital. It is now an open secret that they may get stranded in the country as they can not sick treatment abroad for covid-19 related complications.

Even though Zanu PF apologist, Kudzai Mutisi, claimed on social media that the facility has 36 beds and will be available for use by all coronavirus patients, critics say this is a lie. The doctor managing the facility is same person who demanded US$120 000 from Zororo Makamba who begged for help from the country’s elite including President Mnangagwa and his wife while on his deathbed but was left alone to die at Wilkins Hospital.

Mutisi posted on Twitter:

Good News for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwean Business tycoon Mr Kuda Tagwirei bought Rock Foundation Medical Centre in Mt Pleasant and is refurbishing it. The facility will be available for use by ALL COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. It has 36 beds with ventilators! Mr Kuda Tagwirei bought Rock Foundation Medical Centre from Munyaradzi Kereke. He spent US$3.2 million on equipment for the facility All costs will be on him. This is how he is contributing to the fight. The facility will be ready next week. Business tycoon Mr Tagwirei is also working on opening St Annes Hospital with 65 beds. Love him or hate him, the gentleman has done his part. All we can do is to say thank you… Asante.

Meanwhile, MDC vice president Tendai Biti said the hospital is meant for ZANU PF officials. He posted on Twitter:

It appears that the regime is setting up a private #COVID2019 facility for itself. The notorious Dr Solanki who demanded US$120 000 to set up a unit at #Wilkins appears to have been mandated to set this up. There is no limit, shame, remorse or elasticity to the evils of this regime.

According to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, prominent lawyer Thabani Mpofu has vowed to forcibly open the hospital to the public if it were to be reserved for the ZANU PF elite.

He wrote:

I will March to this private looters clinic and open its doors to the masses. We have had enough of this nonsense and the time to put it to an end is now. Corona is more dangerous than a bullet. Join me as we liberate our people, I will lead.

An official in the Ministry of Health did not answer questions from a zwnews reporter when asked why Kuda Tagwirei who is state funded is allowed to spend millions to open two health facilities with better equipment when Wilkins and Parirenyatwa are now death traps.