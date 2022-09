Raila Odinga (L) William Ruto (R)

Veteran Kenyan opposition leaderRaila Odinga says he won’t attend William Ruto’s inauguration as the new President of Kenya today saying the election was not free and fair.

He also says that he doesn’t agree with the Supreme Court ruling that upheld Ruto’s controversial win.

Ruto will be inaugurated as Kenya’s new President today.

Several African Heads of State are attending including President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Zwnews