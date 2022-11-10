A Zimbabwean woman has been jailed for stealing R800 000 in tithe money from the Seventh-Day Adventist(SDA) church in South Africa over the last four years.

Memory Mutsika(43) was convicted by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for 128 counts of theft.

At the time of committing the offence, she was the treasurer of the Pretoria City SDA church.

Her responsibilities included transferring tithe and offering money deposited to the church account, to the Northern Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson for Pretoria, Ms Lumka Mahanjana, said today that between 2012 and 2015, Mutsika transferred more than R800 000 of the money received from the tithe and offerings to her bank account.

She said Mutsika converted the money to her personal use and pleaded guilty to the charges. She had asked for a non-custodial sentence to enable her to repay the church the money over five years.