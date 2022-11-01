Image: Fakaza News

Nota Baloyi has made it clear that he is the next Mayor of Johannesburg, replacing the incumbent who is under fire.

The star made this known through his Twitter, adding that at the moment he is putting his house in order.

Nota who is known for always speaking his mind of his timeline has revealed that he the next Mayor but for now, he is cleaning up his city on his own mandate.

“I’m the Next Mayor of Joburg, for now I’m cleaning up my city on my own mandate!”

See tweet below:

I’m the Next Mayor of Joburg, for now I’m cleaning up my city on my own mandate! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) October 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Council speaker Colleen Makhubele pushed for the meeting to table a vote of no confidence against the mayor.

However, the Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Monday the Democratic Alliance will not proceed with its court application to interdict the council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Phalatse said Makhubele withdrew the notice on basis that the motion is inadmissible.

She said the programming committee will convene another meeting to reconsider the African National Congress’ proposal of a motion of no confidence: “This is based on the inadmissibility of the motion of no confidence. So, the motion that they want to bring is the same motion that they had used.”