ZANU PF Director of Information and Publicity Farai Marapira has refuted claims that there is factionalism within the ruling party.

He said the ruling party is United under the able leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Marapira writes:

“There are no factions here nor there in @ZANUPF_Official. We all fall under the umbrella of President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Revolutionary wartime songs are sung at every opportunity when we gather, its unfortunate excitable heads see a ghoul behind evey shadow.

The Party position is stated clearly at our Party gatherings, we have structures you see? Resolutions at Conference etc, Pressers addressed by Ambassador Mutsvangwa, not rogue pressers by Tom, Dicks and Harrys.

ZANUPF has structures see, when we gather we discuss and make collective decisions.

All other noise is banter and useless… don’t listen to them. As for a video, I realize I have not provided you with one recently.

I promise you one in the next seven working days. I am sure you’re looking forward to it with bated breath, there’s so much progress I’m bursting at the seams to tell you about, stay tuned…”

He was commenting on the following statement by former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Fadzayi Mahere.

“Are you in this faction or the other one? Why are you singing songs calling your bosses traitors?

“Are you not giving us a video to explain why your party is tearing itself apart? What’s your official party position?

“We need new leaders.🇿🇼”