Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi says South Africa would find itself in a crisis of having a parallel government if the country does not address well the demands of the Government of National Unity (GNU) pact.

He says a GNU that does not result in policy intercourse ends up in Silo or Parallel Government.

“A Minister and DG from one Party results in parallel government ultimately separate development and a reset to an undesirable past .

“Government design is tricky business, we learnt the hard way during our own Inclusive Government ( GNU ) days, we only met in Cabinet outside it was cat and mouse dog eat dog,” he says.

His comments comes at the time the biggest parties in the GNU National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA), continue to have public spats over the conditions of the GNU agreement.

A letter from DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille to the ANC Secretary General, reveals their demands around Cabinet portfolios.

However, ANC has described the demands as “outlandish and outrageous ” accusing the DA of negotiating in bad faith.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet this week.