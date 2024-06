Meikles Limited which has a 50/50 joint venture with African Sun in Victoria Falls Hotel, 51% of Pick n Pay, a property division and a security arm says it is in talks to sell some of its assets.

In a cautionary statement to stakeholders Meikles Limited Non-Executive chairperson John Moxon said the planned disposal of the assets is cited in Category 1.

A “Category 1” transaction is when the size is significant (aggregate percentage ratio of above 30%).