Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora has appointed his secretary-general Paurina Mpariwa as the new leader of the opposition in the National Assembly.

Mpariwa replaces Thokozani Khupe, who was recalled recently.

The leader of opposition in Parliament is recognized post usually reserved for the country’s main opposition party.

Apparently, as for Zimbabwe, critics say the post should have gone to the Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.

Zwnews