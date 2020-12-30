The newly elected MDC-T president, Douglas Mwonzora has appointed his rivals Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe as his deputies.

Mwonzora’s appointments came despite both Khupe and Mudzuri rejecting his victory citing chaotic elections.

Speaking at a press conference in the capital this morning, Mwonzora said his appointment of the two is in line with the party’s constitution as well as the national Constitution.

Mwonzora admitted that there were challenges that dogged the electoral processes that propelled him to the helm, but added that the party was satisfied with the results as they were in line with the Constitution of the party.

He bemoaned the ugly scenes that characterised the voting process, like the slapping of Khupe and said the party will work with hotel security to identify troublemakers and see to it that they are brought to book.

Mwonzora said if his party wins next general elections and forms government it will work hard to stop the country’s isolation.

He also said his party will make ZANU PF answer to all its bad deeds.

Meanwhile, speaking following the elections, Khupe rejected the results, declared it null and void, claimed to have suspended Mwonzora, but her lawyer, Lovemore Madhuku says the election results stands and could only be reversed by a court of law.

-Zwnews