Another accident involving the Zebra Kiss bus occurred on its journey from Johannesburg, this time at Mutare Teachers College in Mutare. Although casualties are uncertain, no fatalities have been reported.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging bus operators to take responsibility for their drivers and ensure that they comply with traffic rules and regulations. It is the operators’ obligation to supervise their drivers and prevent them from engaging in hazardous and irresponsible driving.

zwnews