Former minister of Higher Education, Jonathan Moyo has revealed how he fled into Mozambique following the coup that toppled the late dictator Robert Mugabe.

Moyo who is one of the master minders of the Generation 40 (G40) fled for his life with the coup plotters in hot pursuit.

The G40 was a group of young ruling party Turks who were opposed to (the now President) Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendency.

Explaining how he fled, Moyo mockingly said his escape was faster Mnangagwa’s, adding that he should be the President.

He captioned a video of himself on a motorcycle;

“I must be the President.

“My escape into Mozambique on 19 Nov 2017 was faster than Mnangagwa’s escape on 6 Nov 2017.

“His was on foot and mine was on motorbike.

“Unlike him, in Mozambique I went back to the 1970s liberation structures & I met President Nyusi!”

