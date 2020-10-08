Zimbabwean twitter users have come out guns blazing towards Jah Prayzah, snubbing his call for votes over his alleged rebuttal to join citizens on the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media campaign three months ago.

On Thursday the Kutonga Kwaro hit maker shared news on his nomination for the prestigious 2020 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA).

Twitter users poured mud on Jah Prayzah’s excitement by de-campaigning him, accusing him of snubbing the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter campaign.

To show their dismay, fans showed screenshots of them voting for Nigerian Burna Boy whom they say was more concerned about the lives of Zimbabwean than Jah Prayzah.

When Zimbabweans needed your influence you were not there to back us up #ZLM. The govt will vote for you. I’m going to website n I’m voting for another artist.

— McLAN MUSSA MBEWE (@McLanMussa) October 8, 2020

The reason why all Zimbabweans are going to vote for [email protected]/CgraTNQMvY

— THE DOMINATOR (@Perfectheart95) October 8, 2020

After the flopped intended July 31 protest, Zimbabweans took their complaints to social media where the hashtag #ZimbabweanLivesMatter trended.

The protest against bad governance, corruption, police and army brutality was joined and hyped up by African celebrities such as DJ Tira, Burna Boy, AKA, J Something, Ghananian rapper AY Poyoo, Beanie Man, Morgan Heritage and many.

Zimbabweans insisted that Jah Prayzah and Winky D who are crowd pullers should have joined the campaign to show solidarity with Zimbabweans and their fans but the two didn’t do so.

Jah Prayzah has been nominated on the Entertainer of the Year category together with other superstars including Burna Boy, WizKid, Innoss B, Diamond Platinumz, Rayvanny, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Harmonize and Eddy Kenzo.

Sha Sha, who recently won a BET award, was nominated on the Best Female Artist category battling with Zahara, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Nandy, Sho Madjozi, Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, Aya Nakamura and Kenza Mosli.

Some of the categories are Best Male Artist, Best Palop Male Artist, Best Francophone Artist, Best Dancer/Group, Best Music Video, Best Collaboration, Hottest Group and Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist.

-Local media

