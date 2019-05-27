Mnangagwa under house arrest? soldiers forcing him to resign? AUDIO

A viral audio message circulating among Zimbabweans alleges that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is under arrest as Zimbabwe soldiers are pressuring him to resign.

The audio comes days after a military linked website, that predicted 2017 coup, warned Zimbabweans to brace for

another army takeover.

Audio transcript below:

Good morning tomorrow’s leaders…Let us focus and plan one thing so we can prosper. Let me give you this information. Those in Harare and Bulawayo, let us be vigilant, bloodshed is about to take place. As I speak now ED(President Mnangagwa) is under House arrest, Chasi(Minister) is also under attack. Things have fallen apart,they are asking him to resign. Right now, he is under house arrest look, listen, you will agree with me very soon. Many may say it is impossible but as I say today Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is under house arrest. ED is now operating from the State House office under the watchful eye of his army captors. They are forcing him to resign as they don’t want to do a second coup. Those in towns be careful, you may die

To give substance to the second coup theory, a close ally of President Mnangagwa and fomer government Minister Terence Mukupe warned the army that they will not be allowed to overthrow Mnangagwa government.

Said Mukupe:

“You can’t employ the same strategy twice. Good luck to you daydreamers. We will respond in kind,”

Mukupe tweeted, apparently referring to the 2017 coup which ironically catapulted Mnangagwa into power.

Mukupe, in the tweet, attached a short video of Major General Sibusiso Moyo announcing the 2017 coup on ZBC TV, Moyo is one of several leaders being considered as Mnangagwa’s successors, according to the army leaks.

zwnews