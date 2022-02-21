President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address young people at the National Youth Day event in Harare is organised by the Youth Ministry.

The day is taxpayer-funded, but in Bulawayo meeting point was Zanu PF offices at Davies Hall where ZUPCO buses lined road outside.

According to reports, the buses travelled overnight to Harare.

Mnangagwa’s office said he would address the young attendees about the dangers of substance abuse.

The National Youth Day formerly 21st February movement commemorates late former President Robert Mugabe’s birthday.

