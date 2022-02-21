Citizens Coalition for Change -CCC- president Nelson Chamisa says this time President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not be able to rig the elections.

Chamisa who was addressing a huge rally at Zimbabwe Grounds yesterday said:

“This time, we won’t approach the courts after elections. Mnangagwa is the one who should approach the courts this time.

Chamisa said: “We were tipped off by people in high places that the voters roll will be tempered with.

“And we commissioned experts to analysed the voters roll. Now you hear ZEC disowning the voters roll. We are not going to let ZEC get away with this.”

He added that Zimbabwe’s economy can be turned around for the better.

“This country can be fixed. You saw how quick we mended this country when we got into the Government of National Unity.

“We have friends across the continent. This country will be fixed in no time once we get into power,” he said.

Meanwhile, Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has implored Chamisa to turn his magnitude of followers to voters.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has mocked Chamisa, posting a funny picture captioning it NgaapindeHakeMukoma.

