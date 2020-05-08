A pastor with Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa’s United Family International Church (UFIC) last Saturday left villagers in Masvingo’s Makuvire area tounge-tied after he is said to have restored eyesight to 11 blind goats from the same pen.

The pastor, Joseph Muzhuzha (pictured above), who is also UFIC Masvingo Congregation Overseer, performed the rare miracle on the roughly dozen goats which belong to a 26-year-old villager, Shepherd Gudyanga.

Prior to the latest incident, Gudyanga is alleged to have woken up one Sunday morning to find his entire stock of goats blind.

Without recording any success, he allegedly hoped from one traditional healer to another, in search for an immediate remedy to the bizzare optical ailment which had befallen his 11 goats.

Even Makuvire Village headman Munyaradzi Zingoni who confirmed the incident to Masvingo Mirror, conceded that he could also not ascertain the causes of the goats’ blindness.

For three days, Gudyanga’s goats could not go out and graze like other herbivores in the village and it was after he had decided to slaughter the goats that his brother Tavonga advised him to seek spiritual attention from Pastor Muzhuzha.

After Tavonga took it upon himself to consult Pastor Muzhuzha, the cleric is said to have assured the Gudyanga family that ‘they were going to have a testimony to tell in Church.’

The following day after Pastor Muzhuzha had prayed for divine intervention to triumph over the typically heathen causes of the blindness, the goats puzzlingly regained eyesight.

However, Masvingo Provincial Veterinary Officer, Dr Ernest Dzimwasha said he had not received the report and described the illness as unusual.

“This is unusual. You can have one goat going blind and not 11. It is my first time to hear of such an incident,” he said.

On the other hand, Pastor Muzhuzha said:

“All I can see is the excellence of God for this miracle supersedes human power.”

mirror

Additional Reporting: Zwnews