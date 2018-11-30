Stanley Goreraza on Mudzuri woes: Chamisa himself is itching to meet the same Mnangagwa

By Stanley Goreraza: Hypocrites were the only people ever to be condemned by Jesus.
Nelson Chamisa has called for talks and dialogue with President Mnangagwa. Had Elias Mudzuri done the same, he would have been raked over flaming coals.
Engineer Mudzuri is being persecuted, hounded, harassed and intimidated not because he met with Mnangagwa because Chamisa himself is itching to meet the same Mnangagwa. Mudzuri is under relentless attacks because of Congress. Some people want to preempt his participation at Congress.
This unholy plot even includes the so called independent media, the Daily news and Newsday with their subliminal messages wrapped up in sneaky agenda setting headlines. Who doesn’t know most Zimbabwean journalists are on the take, especially the ones who claim to be independent and objective.
Hang on in there Engineer Mudzuri. God is never on the side of the aggressors, much less the hypocrites.
