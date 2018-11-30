Stanley Goreraza on Mudzuri woes: Chamisa himself is itching to meet the same Mnangagwa

By Stanley Goreraza: Hypocrites were the only people ever to be condemned by Jesus.

Nelson Chamisa has called for talks and dialogue with President Mnangagwa. Had Elias Mudzuri done the same, he would have been raked over flaming coals.

Engineer Mudzuri is being persecuted, hounded, harassed and intimidated not because he met with Mnangagwa because Chamisa himself is itching to meet the same Mnangagwa. Mudzuri is under relentless attacks because of Congress. Some people want to preempt his participation at Congress.