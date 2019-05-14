Matemadanda Now Managing The Courts?…Tells Chamisa’s Lawyer He Wont Win

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWA) secretary-general, Victor Matemadanda on Monday mocked a top Harare lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu for misleading the nation over a planned appeal against Justice Mushore’s ruling last week.

Matemanda claimed Advocate Mpofu once misled the opposition party when he claimed that he would win a ConCourt case which sought to nullify the ZANU PF presidential candidate’s victory in the 2018 general election. Said Matemadanda:

Advocate Mpofu once promised the opposition leadership heaven on earth that he will provide v11 forms as evidence that Chamisa won the 2018 presidential elections but dismally failed to deliver at the end of the day. For Mpofu to claim that it will be a walkover is absurd and his sentiments are meant to the hype and incite people for nothing, they did on the presidential contest and they failed and for them to think they will railroad the courts this time around is unfortunate.

Justice Mushore ruled that MDC president Nelson Chamisa is illegitimate and should step aside for Thokozani Khupe to lead the party.

-ZBC News