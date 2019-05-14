Latest: Industry Calls On ZESA To Hike Electricity Tariffs

In a move that will cause another wave of price hikes, Manufacturers have called on ZESA to increase electricity tariffs as they are too low. They are concerned that if the current tariffs are maintained, sooner rather than later, there will be no electricity and water.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Mr Sifelani Jabangwe, in an interview with The Herald, said that industry’s only worry is that the tariff increase could be too high. Said Jabangwe:

I think the tariff probably now needs to review because even if you look at it against the interbank rate, the tariff has now come down from the average tariff of US$0.0986 to just over US$0.03. We have always said we want it to be around US$0.05 or US$0.06 but it is now way below that. So, clearly a review of the tariff is necessary otherwise we won’t have electricity, we won’t have water. What we are just worried about is that the review should not make us uncompetitive.

The CZI boss’s sentiments were supported by Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) president Divine Ndhlukula who opined that electricity is now cheaper. She said: