Matabeleland chiefs in solidarity meeting with Chamisa, Blast useless old politicians

HARARE: MDC Alliance President Nelson Chamisa last Thursday received a huge boost from Matabeleland traditional chiefs who threw support behind him saying Zimbabwe must “do away with old school politics”.

Chamisa, alongside his deputy Morgan Komichi and chairperson Tabitha Khumalo met representatives of Matabeleland Chiefs led by outspoken Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni (Ntabazinduna) and Vezi Maduna (Filabusi) at the party offices in the capital.

Khumalo and Ndiweni on Friday confirmed the meeting, with the latter adding that Matabeleland chiefs’ wanted to appraise themselves on Chamisa’s views on how he wanted to move the country forward, should he be in power, among other issues.

They said the following:

“Chamisa shows maturity because he has intellect, he has youthfulness behind him and can accept ideas very quickly and so the meeting was much more receptive. “We need something new, fresh that has not been tried and not done before,” Ndiweni said in an interview. “The other pool of politicians around is much older than him and in many instances is stuck in their positions; it is difficult sometimes to teach someone who is old new tricks.”

Other details of the Harare indaba have not been made public.