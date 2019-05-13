“Fulcrum, Pith” Lawyer To Represent Chamisa On Legitimacy Case

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has turned to top lawyer Thabani Mpofu to lead his appeal against a High Court ruling which nullified his party presidency

Known for his fulcrum and pith diction that confused Chief Justice Malaba, Mpofu yesterday confirmed he was now taking the lead in the case, assuring the MDC faithful that the youthful leader’s presidency was not in danger and that the High Court ruling poses no threat to the party’s planned congress.

“I have been briefed to take up the matter,” Mpofu said.

“I have studied the judgment together with Advocate Sylvester Hashiti and Keith Kachambwa with the most undaunted minds and have been exceedingly intent upon its subject, taking it up

seriously with determination to bring the matter to the desired outcome.”

He added: “There are at least 11 aspects of fundamental concern that we have identified. Our path is both sure and clear,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu represented Chamisa in his Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral victory last year, but lost the televised case after the full

ConCourt bench ruled that the opposition leader’s counsel did not present satisfactory evidence to have the elections nullified.

-Newsday